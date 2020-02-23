COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT MRO MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

Report Description:

Commercial Aircraft MRO is the periodic inspections carried out on commercial or civil aircraft where in maintenance, repair and overhaul are normally done after a certain amount of time or usage of the aircraft. MRO activities of the aircraft are essential for keeping the aircraft and its parts in optimal condition, thus ensuring the safety of pilots, crew and passengers.

Demand Scenario

The global commercial aircraft MRO market was USD 80.22 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 105.28 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

EMEA region accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2018 owing to the rise in need of deploying operational aircraft with increased fuel efficiency coupled with lower operational costs. North America and Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, are also major markets for commercial aircraft MRO and are likely to see noteworthy growth owing to the huge demand for MRO services for wide-body aircraft which will thus increase the need for MRO operations

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by the rising adoption of predictive maintenance tools, increased need on deploying operational aircraft with increased fuel efficiency and lower operational costs, growth in the aircraft fleet globally and rising traffic of scheduled passengers. However, extensive usage of IoT into several operational aspects of aircraft maintenance is a significant development and is thus anticipated to have a major effect hampering the growth of the market

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3908891-global-commercial-aircraft-mro-market-by-type-region

Industry Trends and Updates

Airbus, a European aerospace corporation and Thai Airways International have signed a new agreement to form a new joint venture agreement for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at U-Tapao International Airport located near Bangkok.

AAR Corporation, an independent provider of aviation services for global commercial and defence aviation industries has announced that the company has signed a ten-year agreement to provide airframe maintenance for Air Canada and also agreed to acquire other 2 premier aviation facilities.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3908891-global-commercial-aircraft-mro-market-by-type-region

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market – by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Transmission, Engine Location, Engine Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Drive Type

6. Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Vehicle Type

7. Asia-Pacific

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

10. Investment Opportunities

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com