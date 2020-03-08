COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT CARBON BRAKES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Industry

Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2022. The present scenario of cost management and environment concerns in aviation industry, without compromising on customer experience, had lead to the rise of carbon brakes. Rising demand for fuel-efficient & light weight aircrafts and growing aircraft fleet size are driving the market. However, stringent certification process is hampering the new entrants and hence the market.

Narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to drive the market owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient and narrow aircrafts. North American market is dominating the production across the globe, due to its strong economy and new opening air routes. However, growing demand for energy-efficient aircrafts and cost-efficient business model had augmented the market growth in Asia Pacific region, making it a fastest emerging market.

Some of the key players of the Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market include Safran Landing Systems (Messier-Bugatti-Dowty), Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Honeywell International and UTC Aerospace Systems.

Applications Covered:

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Wide-body aircraft

• Regional jets Feed Acidifier

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Narrow-body aircraft

5.3 Wide-body aircraft

5.4 Regional jets

6 Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes market, By Geography

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 UK

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Japan

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Australia

6.3.5 New Zealand

6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Rest of the World

6.4.1 Middle East

6.4.2 Brazil

6.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4 South Africa

6.4.5 Egypt

7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies

