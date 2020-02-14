Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Commercial Aircraft Battery Market: Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report presents the worldwide Commercial Aircraft Battery market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Commercial Aircraft Batteries are used to start engines while initiating taxiing and auxiliary power units (APUs) for a variety of functions, such as acting as a buffer in regulating DC network voltage, and ensuring acceptable power quality for the equipment connected to it. In case of in-flight general electrical failure, the aircraft depends on batteries to power the essential loads until landing and evacuation.

Due to fluctuation of global economics in recent years, Commercial Aircraft Battery market developed in a slow speed. At present, Europe and USA are still the main market of Commercial Aircraft Battery. With the developing of commercial aircraft industry, developing countries will become important in the market, such as China and Brazil etc. Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the Commercial Aircraft Battery industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for Commercial Aircraft Battery is growing.

At present, there are a few manufacturers in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 revenue companies are Concorde Battery,Cella Energy, Saft, Gill Battery and EaglePitcher. The five companies occupy about 75.06% of the market share.To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Due to the stable supplying chain, Commercial Aircraft Battery market will still be a market leading by a few companies in future.

The Commercial Aircraft Battery market was valued at 130 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Aircraft Battery.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Concorde Battery

Cella Energy

Saft

Sion Power

Gill Battery

Aerolithium Batteries

EaglePitcher

True Blue Power

GS Yuasa

Commercial Aircraft Battery Breakdown Data by Type

Lithium-based Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Lead acid Battery

Commercial Aircraft Battery Breakdown Data by Application

Main Battery

APU Battery

Commercial Aircraft Battery Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Commercial Aircraft Battery Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

