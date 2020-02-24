Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Size, Share Analysis Report Forecast for 2019-2023 by Top Industry Key Players

“The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2017 to 2024.” – Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Report: Information by System (FMS, CNS, Electrical & Emergency Systems, and Other Systems), by Aircraft (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body and Others), by Fit (Line-Fit & Retrofit), and by Region – Forecast to 2023

Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Overview:

The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is driven by various factors such as increase in passenger traffic and subsequent demand for new aircraft, and rising adoption of in-flight entertainment systems. Furthermore, the aircraft modernization programs being adopted around the globe and increased retrofit of existing aircraft is further imparting market growth. Meanwhile, delays in aircraft deliveries and decreasing profitability of airlines in developing regions hinders the market growth to a certain extent. However, increasing preference towards implementation of IoT offer promising growth opportunities for the market players.

Get Smaple Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1493

The Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2017 to 2024. The market is segmented by system, aircraft, fit, and region. Based on system, the Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is divided into flight control & management system, communication, navigation & surveillance system, electrical & emergency system, and other systems. In 2017, the flight control & management system segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the need for real-time data for enhanced flight operations and improved decision making. Based on aircraft, the Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is divided into narrow-body, wide-body, and others.

Some major widebody aircrafts include the Airbus A300, A310, A330, A340, A350 and A380; the Boeing B-747, B-767, B-777, and B-787. These aircraft are in demand for the routes with higher traffic, usually connecting international destinations, and primarily used for long haul journey. As of 2016, there were more than 5,000 widebody aircraft across the globe. While it is expected that over 2,500 widebody planes would be delivered to developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Emerging regions for avionics systems market, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East have twice the number to be delivered by 2035. As a result, there would be a rapid demand for new aircraft and subsequent demand for avionics systems. Based on fit, the Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market is divided into line-fit and retrofit. Line-fit segment covers the commercial aircraft avionics systems system procured by the aircraft manufacturers. These OEMs are predominantly present in Europe and North America, thereby, resulting in higher market size in these regions.

Top Key Players:

The key players in the Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market are Cobham plc (UK), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Meggitt plc (UK), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales SA (France), United Technologies Corporation (US) and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global commercial aircraft Avionics market.

Some Intended Audience:

Aircraft Avionics Systems Manufacturing Companies

Aircraft OEMs

Airlines

Aviation Authorities

Research Institutions & Regulatory Bodies

The report on the Global Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Commercial Aircraft Avionics Systems Market Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 2019: Avianca’s engineering department is evaluating the use of Inmarsat’s GX Aviation broadband connectivity to enable predictive maintenance operations, a growing trend among airlines fueled by the expanding availability of speedier satellite and air-to-ground networks.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-aircraft-avionics-systems-market-1493

October 2018: Bell and Garmin have signed an agreement that will see the latter head up avionics development for the air taxi. Bell is creating to facilitate Uber’s urban air mobility plans. Garmin has also been selected by Gulfstream to provide its ADS-B In solution for the G280 business jet.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Takeaways

2.5. Key Buying Criteria

Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List Of Assumptions

3.7. Limitations

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: s[email protected]