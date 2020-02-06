Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Autopilots are electronic systems designed to navigate a vehicle without human input. Although limitedly available in marine and automobile applications, they are most common in the aerospace industry, and that is what we will count in this report.
In the world of aircraft, the autopilot is more accurately described as the automatic flight control system (AFCS). An AFCS is part of an aircraft’s avionics – the electronic systems, equipment and devices used to control key systems of the plane and its flight. Smaller aircraft rely on electronic gyroscopes to determine pitch, roll, and sometimes yaw, while in flight, but rely on hand control for landing, takeoff, and other essential functions. Commercial or military autopilots for larger aircraft have taxi, takeoff, cruise, descent, approach, and landing phases that are governed by computer software integrated into a flight management system.
Scope of the Report:
Rockwell Collins, Honeywell and Genesys Aerosystems captured the top three revenue share spots in the Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System market in 2014. Rockwell Collins dominated with 23.08 percent revenue share, followed by Honeywell with 17.06 percent revenue share and Genesys Aerosystems with 10.91 percent revenue share.
The worldwide market for Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Rockwell Collins
Honeywell
Genesys Aerosystems
Garmin
Avidyne
Micropilot
Dynon Avionics
Century Flight Systems
Cloud Cap
TruTrak
Airware
UAS Europe
AVIC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Single-axis Autopilot
Two-axis Autopilot
Three-axis Autopilot
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Civil Passenger Aircraft
Civil Transport Aircraft
Commercial Helicopter
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Single-axis Autopilot
1.2.2 Two-axis Autopilot
1.2.3 Three-axis Autopilot
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Civil Passenger Aircraft
1.3.2 Civil Transport Aircraft
1.3.3 Commercial Helicopter
1.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Rockwell Collins
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Rockwell Collins Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Honeywell
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Honeywell Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Genesys Aerosystems
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Genesys Aerosystems Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Garmin
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Garmin Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Avidyne
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Avidyne Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Micropilot
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Micropilot Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Dynon Avionics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Dynon Avionics Commercial Aircraft Autopilot System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
