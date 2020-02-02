Combustion Analyzer Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Combustion Analyzer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 135 pages with table and figures in it.

Commercial and industrial gas analyzer that is a valuable tool designed for emissions monitoring and maintenance and tuning of combustion processes including boilers, burners, gas and diesel engines, turbines, furnaces, kilns, heaters, and laboratory analysis.

Stationary combustion flue gas analyzers measure the gases flowing out of large industrial boilers and furnaces to improve combustion efficiency.

Combustion analyzers have been designed to test combustion efficiency of boiler, heaters and furnaces. Combustion analyzer use ranges from residential through commercial to industrial.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Combustion Analyzer is in the decreasing trend, from 2210 USD/Unit in 2013 to 2043 USD/Unit in 2017.

The classification of Combustion Analyzer includes Portable, Stationary, and the proportion of Portable in 2017 is about 58.18%.

Combustion Analyzer is widely used in Residential, Commercial, Industrial emissions. The most proportion of Combustion Analyzer is Industrial emissions and in 2017 with 45.83% market share. The trend of Industrial emissions is stable.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.08% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.44%.

Market competition is not intense. AMETEK Process Instruments, Emerson Electric, Dragerwerk, ABB Measurement and Analytics, General Electric, TESTO, Bacharach are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Combustion Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1330 million US$ in 2024, from 1000 million US$ in 2019

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AMETEK Process Instruments

Emerson Electric

Dragerwerk

ABB Measurement and Analytics

General Electric

TESTO

Bacharach

MandC TechGroup Gentics GmbH

Fuji Electric

Kane International

TECORA

ENOTEC

Seitron

KIMO Instruments

WOHLER

Wuhan Cubic Optoelectronic

CODEL International Ltd

UEI TEST INSTRUMENTS

Dwyer Instruments

MRU Instruments

Nova Analytical Systems

Shanghai Encel Instruments Co.,LTD

Eurotron Instruments

Adev

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable Combustion Analyzer

Stationary Combustion Analyzer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Combustion Analyzer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Combustion Analyzer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Combustion Analyzer in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Combustion Analyzer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Combustion Analyzer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Combustion Analyzer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Combustion Analyzer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

