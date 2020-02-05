Combined Spinal-epidural Anesthesia Sets Market – Increase in Prevalence of Spinal Cord Injury is Expected to Propel the Market

Anesthesia is a medical term which means insensitivity to pain. Anesthesia is widely used during surgical procedures to render patients unconscious. Spinal-epidural anesthesia is a type of anesthesia for almost any patient of any age. It is injected near the spinal cord and nerve roots. It helps in blocking the pain in the entire body. Spinal-epidural anesthesia combines the rapidity of onset and predictability of a spinal block, with the ability to modify and extend the block through an epidural. Combined spinal and epidural anesthesia technique also allows for post-operative pain relief via epidural patient controlled anesthesia. New surgical procedures have increased the life expectancy in individuals. The geriatric population is highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses have increased number of surgeries and therapeutics performed annually, worldwide.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/combined-spinal-epidural-anesthesia-sets-market.html

Distinct advantages of combined spinal-epidural anesthesia over general anesthesia such as reduced post anesthesia discomfort as compared to general anesthesia such as nausea, dryness of respiratory tract, and avoidance of other general anesthesia complications. Bronchospasm, trauma to lips, pharynx, vocal cords, prolonged paralysis, and malignant hyperthermia, are some of the reasons leading to increasing patient compliance and growing adoption of the combined spinal-epidural anesthesia set among healthcare providers around the world. Increase in prevalence of spinal cord injury is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, an estimated 282,000 people in the U.S. lived with spinal cord injury in 2016 and the annual incidence of spinal cord injury (SCI) is approximately 17,000 new SCI cases each year.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35723

The global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into kits (trays and sets), needles, catheters, monitoring systems, and accessories. Based on application, the global combined spinal-epidural anesthesia sets market can be classified into hip replacement surgery, hysterectomy, knee surgery, cesarean section, emergency cesarean section, femur fracture, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35723

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com