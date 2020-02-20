Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market Growth opportunities with SWOT Analysis | Top players are GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, E.ON, Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas, Aegis Energy Services, LLC, Infinia Corporation, Infinia Technology Corporation, ENER-G PLC, Alstom, Caterpillar Inc.

The global combined heat & power installation market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period (2016-2022), due to rising demand for electricity from commercial and industrial sectors, coupled with increasing shift toward generating energy from single fuel by replacing conventional separate heat and power system (SHP).

Key factors such as growing awareness about the benefits of energy efficient technologies, low fuel pricing and strong government support through favorable policies and feed-in tariffs for installing CHP systems are expected to boost the market for CHP systems, worldwide.

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) is a clean approach for producing electricity which in turn, reduces the dependency on purchasing electricity from a local utility and then burning fuel in a boiler or an on-site furnace. As a result, CHP systems are able to save 40% of energy and can produce electricity locally, which eliminates the need for energy transmission and distribution networks.

CHP systems are suitable for various end-user segments, wherein security of power supply is considered a major factor for selecting power generation equipment. CHP technology offers high cost savings, as in case of CHP systems, the requirement for separate systems for heat and power generation gets eliminated.

Geographically, Europe was the largest CHP installation market, in terms of value, in 2015, followed by Asia-Pacific. The major factors driving the growth of the European market are stringent environmental policies and regulations implemented by the government for curbing the pollution levels. The Asia-Pacific CHP installation market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, on account of increasing presence of large scale manufacturers in China, India, Japan and Korea.

The global CHP market reported a consolidated structure in 2015, with major players like General Electric Energy, E.ON Group, Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas Inc. and Siemens Energy. Other companies operating in the global CHP market includes Aegis Energy Services Inc., Infinia Corporation, Elite Energy Systems LLC, Ener-G Group, Alstom, and Caterpillar, operating in it.

