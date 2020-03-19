Combined Heat and Power Market Strategies, Sales Revenue, Prominent Players, Industry Segmentation and Regional Outlook 2023

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market – Overview

The exploration of alternatives to conventional energy sources has led to the emergence and consequent development of combined heat and power plants. Reports that review the energy and power industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on several industry verticals that analyze the market growth and prospects. The market is anticipated to accomplish a 6.94 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The need for reliable and cost-effective technologies is a key factor that is motivating the expansion of the combined heat and power market globally. Also, the advancement of government incentives to encourage cogeneration has also considerably aided the progress of the combined heat and power market. In the future, the benefits of combined heat and power which include reduced transportation and distribution losses are projected to create new prospects for development in the forecast period.

Combined heat and power plants are typically embedded close to the end user and helps to reduce transportation and distribution losses, improving the overall performance of the electricity transmission and distribution network. Presence of a large number of companies offering diverse products and services related to CHP installations is fuelling competition in the global CHP installation market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the combined heat and power market is conducted on the basis of fuel, technology, type, application, and region.

On the basis of fuel, the combined heat and power market is segmented into coal, natural gas, biomass, and others.

Based on technology, the combined heat and power market is segmented into steam turbine, combined cycle, gas turbine, and others.

On the basis of type, the combined heat and power market is segmented into large scale and small scale.

Based on application, the combined heat and power market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

Based on regions, the combined heat and power market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global combined heat and power (CHP) market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global combined heat and power (CHP) market by fuel, by technology, by type by end user and by region

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the combined heat and power market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East.

The European region is in control of one of the prime installed bases of cogeneration power plants globally and thus continues to govern the market for combined heat and power (CHP). The abundant availability of natural gas in the European region has made the installation of combined heat and power plants comparatively easier and more profitable.

The region has been noted as a global leader in micro-CHP engine with significant inventions and manufacturing centers in the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.K. This has been stimulating the demand for CHP installations in various European nations.

The demand for small scale CHP systems used in commercial as well as residential purposes has guided the region’s supremacy in the market. Also, the growing installation of CHP systems in emerging nations such as South Korea, India, and China will boost the market during the forecast period.

