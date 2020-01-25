Combination Therapies In Aesthetics Market to Surpass US$ 3,700 Mn by 2024

The global aesthetics combination therapy market was valued at US$ 1.97 Bn in 2016, and a new report from Persistence Market Research anticipates it to reach US$ 3.69 Bn by 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the period 2016-2024.

Persistence Market Research has analyzed that a combination of macro- and micro-economic factors will collectively influence the market during the period 2016-2024. To give readers a comprehensive analysis on the global aesthetics combination therapy market, Persistence Market Research has segmented the market by therapy, application, end-use, and region.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10987

By therapy type, the key segments include,

BTx-A/Dermal filler

BTx-A/Laser

Laser/Topical Drug

Laser/Topical Drug

Laser/Radiofrequency

Dermal Filler/Topical Drug

Others

BTx-A/Dermal Filler Sought-After Therapy Type

Currently, BTx-A/dermal filler is the sought-after therapy type, accounting for US$ 547.7 Mn in revenues in 2016. This segment is projected to grow at 10.9% CAGR through 2024. BTx-A/laser – the second largest segment in terms of revenues – is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR.

Scar Removal Largest Application Segment

Scar removal remains the largest application segment for aesthetic combination therapy market. Accounting for 28.2% revenue share of the market in 2016, this segment is projected to remain dominant during the period 2016-2024. Skin resurfacing is the second-largest segment in terms of revenue. Demand for aesthetics combination therapy is expected to witness strong growth in hair removal procedure. Tattoo removal remains the other key application segment.

Dermatology Clinics Most Lucrative End-use Segment

By end-use, the global aesthetics combination therapy market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dermatology clinics. Dermatology clinics currently have a slight lead over hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in terms of revenue; however, during the period 2016-2024, this segment will extend its lead over ambulatory surgical centers and dermatology clinics. Dermatology clinics revenue is anticipated to grow at 10.7% CAGR.

North America and Europe continue to be the largest markets for aesthetics combination therapy market. North America, the largest market by revenue, accounted for 37% value share in 2016; Persistence Market Research expects it to hold 41.3% revenue share by 2024. In terms of revenues, this will represent a US$ 1.52 billion opportunity. The U.S. will continue to dominate the North America aesthetics combination therapy market.

The aesthetics combination therapy market in Europe is anticipated to reach US$ 505.7 million by the end of 2017. Italy will continue to be the largest market for aesthetic combination therapy, closely followed by France. It is projected that the market in France will witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10987

Persistence Market Research has profiled leading players in the global aesthetics combination therapy market. The key players include Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Galderma S.A., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Speciality European Pharma, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and Allergan.