Coma Treatment Devices Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2024

Coma is a condition where the affected person is unconscious, unresponsive to the stimuli and cannot be woken. Coma majorly effect the brain and result from brain stroke or severe head injury. Coma can also cause by brain infection or alcohol poisoning. Other factors that responsible for coma include hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. The comatose persons has minimal brain activity and does not show signs of awareness. Healthcare professionals generally uses Glasgow coma scale to measure the level of consciousness for the signs of improvement or deterioration in coma patients. Generally coma patients are treated in intensive care units to ensure the condition is stable and breath and blood pressure are maintained while treating the underlying cause of the coma.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coma-treatment-devices-market.html

Coma treatment devices helps in monitoring the patient’s vital organ functions while ensuring the treatment of the underlying cause of the condition. These devices used to measure the blood parameters such as blood cells count, carbon monoxide, electrolytes, drugs, glucose and liver function. Apart from measuring these parameters several other instruments are used in treating the comatose patients that include computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ventilators, monitors, IV pumps and electroencephalography (EEG). These devices play significant role in mapping the brain structure and functioning to ascertain the cause of the coma and helps in providing the uninterrupted treatment and breathe to the comatose patients. The feeding tubes in the ICU units used to feed the patients who are unable to eat or drink and these tubes provides breathe and drugs to the patients.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16223

Moreover, there are a number of factors that affect the growth of the coma treatment devices market over the forecast period. Some of the key factors include, rising incidence of trauma cases, increasing number of road accidents in developing and developed countries along with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and epilepsy which causes coma in severe conditions are likely to create positive impact on coma treatment devices market. Other key growth drivers include recent technological advancement in coma treatment devices such as new ultrasound technique, increasing incidence of infections. The market is also witnessing restraints, or challenges in its path such as dearth of skilled ICU professionals, alongside stiff competition among existing device manufacturers. Moreover, lack of facilities in under developed countries along with lack of emergency services in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market over forecast period.

This market can be categorized on three major bases such as device type, end user and geography. On the basis of device type, the market can be classified into Electroencephalogram devices, ECG devices, CT scans, Ventilators, MRI scans, monitors, IV pumps, blood parameters monitoring devices and others. Based on key end user, the coma treatment devices market can be segmented into multispecialty hospitals and ambulances.

Geographically, the coma treatment devices market can be classified into five regional markets such as North America (United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, etc.) and Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America and rest of the world. The emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to register robust growth during the forecast period 2016-2024. This would majorly be attributed to increasing incidences of trauma and brain injuries, rising prevalence of diabetes in these regions, investments by the key players operating in these countries, and growing health care industry leading to growth in the patient population in these countries. India, China and Brazil are expected to drive strong growth among the emerging countries, owing to the increasing investments by government bodies to enhance healthcare facilities.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=16223

Key companies operating in the global electrosurgical devices market are GE Healthcare, Mindray Medical, Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., BrainScope Company Inc., Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation.