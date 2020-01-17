Coma Diagnosis and Treatment Market Exhibited to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2023

This report analyzes the coma diagnosis and treatment market by types (toxic-metabolic encephalopathy, anoxic brain injury), diagnosis (physical examination, brain scans) treatment (medical treatment), end user (hospitals & clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The coma diagnosis and treatment market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in coma diagnosis and treatment market include:

Fujifilm Holdings (Japan)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare (U.S.)

Philips Healthcare (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health (U.S.)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.)

Masimo Corporation (U.S.)

Hologic (U.S.)

Esaote (Italy)

Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Republic of Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Rest of The Middle East & Africa

On the basis of types, the coma diagnosis and treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Toxic-Metabolic Encephalopathy

Anoxic Brain Injury

On the basis of diagnosis, the coma diagnosis and treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Physical Examination

Brain Scans

On the basis of treatment, the coma diagnosis and treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Medical Treatment

On the basis of end user, the coma diagnosis and treatment market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Methodology

The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis added before being presented in this report.

Table of Content

Report Prologue Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Market Factor Analysis Global Coma Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By Type Global Coma Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By Diagnosis Global Coma Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By Treatment Global Coma Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By End User Global Coma Diagnosis & Treatment Market, By Region

11 Company Landscape

Company Profiles

