Colour Cosmetics Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2026

Color cosmetics have wide applications in nail products, lip products, eye make-up, facial make-up, and other. Color cosmetics refer to the colorants and cosmetics ingredients that help to enhance the appearance of the human body. The color cosmetics include products such as eye shadows, foundations, nail paints, lipsticks, powers, and others. The color cosmetics are segmented on the basis of target markets such as prestige products and mass products. The prestige products are projected to register high CAGR than mass products in the next five years as the brand loyalty amongst prestige color cosmetics users is rising especially in the developed regions.
The rising disposable income of people, rising consciousness about appearance, and improving quality of life are the major drivers of the color cosmetics market in the developed countries of North America and Europe as well as the emerging countries of Asia-Pacific and RoW. Moreover, the growing demand for beauty and personal care, organic cosmetic products, technological advancements in color cosmetics, attractive packaging, increasing consumer health awareness about personal care and fashion trends are projected to drive the demand for color cosmetics. In Asia-Pacific, China and India are expected to witness high demand for color cosmetics between 2018 and 2025.
This report studies the global market size of Colour Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Colour Cosmetics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Colour Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Colour Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Colour Cosmetics include
L’OREAL
EsteeLauder
Maybelline
Chanel
M.A.C
LANCOME
YSL
Givenchy
Guerlain
Coty
Revlon
Market Size Split by Type
Nail Products
Lip Products
Eye Make-Up
Facial Make-Up
Hair Color Products
Special Effect Products
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Supermarket
Hypermarket
E-Commerce
Retailers
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Colour Cosmetics Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Nail Products
1.4.3 Lip Products
1.4.4 Eye Make-Up
1.4.5 Facial Make-Up
1.4.6 Hair Color Products
1.4.7 Special Effect Products
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Colour Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Hypermarket
1.5.4 E-Commerce
1.5.5 Retailers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L’OREAL
11.1.1 L’OREAL Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.1.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 EsteeLauder
11.2.1 EsteeLauder Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.2.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Maybelline
11.3.1 Maybelline Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.3.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Chanel
11.4.1 Chanel Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.4.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 M.A.C
11.5.1 M.A.C Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.5.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 LANCOME
11.6.1 LANCOME Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Colour Cosmetics
11.6.4 Colour Cosmetics Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
