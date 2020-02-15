Colour Cosmetic: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Trends, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2025

Colour Cosmetic Market 2019

The global Colour Cosmetic market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Colour Cosmetic market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Colour Cosmetic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Colour Cosmetic in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Colour Cosmetic market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Colour Cosmetic market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Avon

Lancome

Dior

LVMH

Coty

Chanel

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Mary Kay

MAC Cosmetics

Kose

Revlon Group

Benefit Cosmetics

Oriflame

Yves Rocher

Natura

Alticor

Market size by Product

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Others

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Speciality Store

Online Sales

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

