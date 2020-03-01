Collision Mitigation System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

— This report focuses on the global Collision Mitigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collision Mitigation System development in United States, Europe and China.

Collision mitigation system (CMS) is specially designed for automobiles to prevent and mitigate rear-end crashes. System used accurate data analysis algorithms which combine the input from radar and image sensors to offer enhanced safety. The system consists of camera, vision control module and electronically scanning radar, and mounted on bonnet of an automobile. Collision mitigation system has specially designed to warn driver with audible and visual alarm, if system estimates high risk of collision when equipped vehicle approaches an obstacles such as pedestrian and another vehicle among others. If drivers fails to react over the warning, the system automatically applies the brake to ensure safety.

Transportation is an indispensable need of a community and transportation industry is expected to grow linear with growth in population. Health conscious consumers and emerging government regulations over road safety are driving demand for safe and technologically sound vehicles. It would be a key driver to promote adoption of collision mitigation systems. Automobile manufacturer are continuously adopting latest technology in order to cater the growing demand of smarter, faster, comfortable and safe vehicles, which would augment the demand of collision mitigation system. Additionally, growing traffic congestion in China and India is expected to drive adoption of collision mitigation system at steady rate. However sustainability of the global collision mitigation system market is majorly depends on further innovation and product development.

In 2017, the global Collision Mitigation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Autoliv

Delphi

Robert Bosch

Meritor WABCO

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

Mitsubishi Motors North America

Mobileye

ZF Friedrichshafen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Radar

Camera

Ultrasound

LiDAR

Market segment by Application, split into

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Collision Mitigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Collision Mitigation System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Radar

1.4.3 Camera

1.4.4 Ultrasound

1.4.5 LiDAR

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.5.4 Passenger Cars

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size

2.2 Collision Mitigation System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Collision Mitigation System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Collision Mitigation System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Collision Mitigation System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Collision Mitigation System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Collision Mitigation System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autoliv

12.1.1 Autoliv Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.1.4 Autoliv Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autoliv Recent Development

12.2 Delphi

12.2.1 Delphi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.2.4 Delphi Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Delphi Recent Development

12.3 Robert Bosch

12.3.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.3.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

12.4 Meritor WABCO

12.4.1 Meritor WABCO Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.4.4 Meritor WABCO Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Meritor WABCO Recent Development

12.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

12.5.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.5.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Recent Development

12.6 Mitsubishi Motors North America

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Motors North America Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Motors North America Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Motors North America Recent Development

12.7 Mobileye

12.7.1 Mobileye Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.7.4 Mobileye Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Mobileye Recent Development

12.8 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.8.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction

12.8.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

