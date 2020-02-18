Collateralized Debt Obligation Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Collateralized Debt Obligation Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.
A collateralized debt obligation (CDO) is a type of structured asset-backed security (ABS). Originally developed for the corporate debt markets, over time CDOs evolved to encompass the mortgage and mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) markets.
Scope of the Report:
Geographically, the global collateralized debt obligation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, RoA, South America and Row. The North America held the largest share in the global ollateralized debt obligation market, its revenue of global market exceeds 50% in 2016. The next is Europe.
The global Collateralized Debt Obligation market is valued at 111600 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 141600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Collateralized Debt Obligation.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Collateralized Debt Obligation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Collateralized Debt Obligation market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
- Citigroup
- Credit Suisse
- Morgan Stanley
- P. Morgan
- Wells Fargo
- Bank of America
- BNP Paribas
- Natixis
- Goldman Sachs
- GreensLedge
- Deutsche Bank
- Barclays
- Jefferies
- MUFG
- RBC Capital
- UBS
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)
- Collateralized bond obligations (CBOs)
- Collateralized synthetic obligations (CSOs)
- Structured finance CDOs (SFCDOs)
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Asset Management Company
- Fund Company
- Other
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
