Collagen Meniscus Implants Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

Meniscal tears are the most common intra-articular injuries in the knee. The number of patients affected by meniscal lesions worldwide is on the rise. Lesions or partial lesions are particularly witnessed in young and physically active population due to their participation in sports. These majorly affect the mobility and functioning of the knee joints and raises the risk of early onset of arthritis in the younger population. Therefore, there has been an increase in the demand for collagen meniscus implants. Collagen scaffold or collagen meniscus implants are intended for use in surgical procedures for the repair and reinforcement of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus. Collagen meniscus implants are biodegradable and biocompatible scaffolds, consisting of type 1 collagen intended to be used for reconstruction of the meniscus defects and injuries in all age groups.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collagen-meniscus-implants-market.html

The global collagen meniscus implants market is estimated to grow rapidly in the next few years. A major driver of the market is the growing geriatric population, suffering from knee-related injuries. Tear of the meniscus with degenerative changes is a major risk factor for the development of osteoarthritis in older patients. Soaring numbers of menisectomy procedures imply that the growing population is suffering from symptoms of joint overloading and osteoarthritis. According to current statistics, more than a million surgical menisectomy procedures are performed annually in the U.S. This is likely to propel the global collagen meniscus implants market in the near future. Incidence and prevalence of sports and knee-related injuries vary by age group as well as country. However, factors such as high cost of the collagen meniscus implants, along with product recalls, are likely to negatively impact the growth of the global collagen meniscus implants market during the forecast period.

The global collagen meniscus implants market can be segmented based on age group, end-user, and region. Based on age group, the market can be classified into adult and pediatric. In terms of end-user, the global collagen meniscus implants market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is estimated to dominate the global collagen meniscus implants market in the next few years.

Based on region, the global collagen meniscus implants market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the major share of the global collagen meniscus implants market. Increasing number of meniscus surgeries performed in the region, coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario for collagen implant procedure in the U.S., is contributing to the dominant share of North America. The collagen meniscus implants market in Asia Pacific, which includes countries, such as, China, India, and Japan, is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in geriatric population suffering from knee-joint disorders in these countries.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53448

Major players operating in the global collagen meniscus implants market include Stryker Corporation (U.S.), RTI Surgical (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Active Implants (U.K.), Orthonika (London), and Biofixt (Belgium).