Collagen Casings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The collagen for artificial casings is processed extensively and, as a raw material, it is similar to bread dough prior to final production. It is then extruded through a die to the desired diameter, dried and shirred into short sticks up to 41 cm (16 in) long that contain as much as 50 m (160 ft) of casing. In a newer process, a form of dough is coextruded with the meat blend, and a coating is formed by treating the outside with a calcium solution to set the coating.

Scope of the Report:

Collagen casings are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. Because they are edible they reach the consumer more often and therefore may present different colors and logos. In 2016, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 60.44% share of global sales. In terms of application, the collagen casing can be classified as edible and non-edible. Edible takes a larger share with 61.63% in 2016.

The collagen casings is a large market with five players enjoy the majority share, which are Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi and Fabios etc., they are playing important roles in international market. In 2016, the top 5 players accounts for 83.59% of global sales revenue.

The worldwide market for Collagen Casings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Collagen Casings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shenguan Holdings (Group)

Viscofan

Devro

Nippi

Fabios

Fibran

Nitta

Shenzhou Yiqiao

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Edible Collagen Casings Application

Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Collagen Casings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Small Caliber Collagen Casings

1.2.2 Large Caliber Collagen Casings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Edible Collagen Casings Application

1.3.2 Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Viscofan

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Viscofan Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Devro

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Devro Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Nippi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nippi Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Fabios

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fabios Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fibran

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fibran Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nitta

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Collagen Casings Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nitta Collagen Casings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

