Collagen Casings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

— Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Collagen Casings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Collagen Casings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements.

The collagen for artificial casings is processed extensively and, as a raw material, it is similar to bread dough prior to final production. It is then extruded through a die to the desired diameter, dried and shirred into short sticks up to 41 cm (16 in) long that contain as much as 50 m (160 ft) of casing. In a newer process, a form of dough is coextruded with the meat blend, and a coating is formed by treating the outside with a calcium solution to set the coating.

Collagen casings are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. Because they are edible they reach the consumer more often and therefore may present different colors and logos. In 2016, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 60.44% share of global sales. In terms of application, the collagen casing can be classified as edible and non-edible. Edible takes a larger share with 61.63% in 2016.

The collagen casings is a large market with five players enjoy the majority share, which are Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi and Fabios etc., they are playing important roles in international market. In 2016, the top 5 players accounts for 83.59% of global sales revenue.

The global Collagen Casings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Collagen Casings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Collagen Casings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shenguan Holdings (Group)

Viscofan

Devro

Nippi

Fabios

Fibran

Nitta

Shenzhou Yiqiao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

Segment by Application

Edible Collagen Casings Application

Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Collagen Casings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Collagen Casings

1.2 Collagen Casings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Collagen Casings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Small Caliber Collagen Casings

1.2.3 Large Caliber Collagen Casings

1.3 Collagen Casings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Collagen Casings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Edible Collagen Casings Application

1.3.3 Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

1.3 Global Collagen Casings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Collagen Casings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Collagen Casings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Collagen Casings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Collagen Casings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Collagen Casings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Collagen Casings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Collagen Casings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Collagen Casings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Collagen Casings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Collagen Casings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Collagen Casings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Collagen Casings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collagen Casings Business

7.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group)

7.1.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Viscofan

7.2.1 Viscofan Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Viscofan Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Devro

7.3.1 Devro Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Devro Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippi

7.4.1 Nippi Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippi Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fabios

7.5.1 Fabios Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fabios Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fibran

7.6.1 Fibran Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fibran Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nitta

7.7.1 Nitta Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nitta Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shenzhou Yiqiao

7.8.1 Shenzhou Yiqiao Collagen Casings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Collagen Casings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shenzhou Yiqiao Collagen Casings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

