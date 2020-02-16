COLLABORATIVE APPLICATIONS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Collaborative application is application software designed to help people involved in a common task to achieve their goals.

Collaborative application relates to the notion of collaborative work systems, which are conceived as any form of human organization that emerges any time that collaboration takes place, whether it is formal or informal, intentional or unintentional.

Segmentation by product type:

Communication

Collaboration Level

Segmentation by application:

Computer Supported Cooperative Network

Integrated Collaboration Environment

Content Management System

Document Management System

Enterprise Content Management

Event Management Software

Human-Based Genetic Algorithm

Common Based Peer Production

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Intralinks

Cybozu

Huddle House

Atlassian

Slack Technologies

TigerConnect

Microsoft

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Collaborative Applications market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Collaborative Applications market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Collaborative Applications players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Collaborative Applications with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Collaborative Applications Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Collaborative Applications Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Collaborative Applications Segment by Type

2.2.1 Communication

2.2.2 Collaboration Level

2.2.3 Co-Ordination

2.3 Collaborative Applications Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Collaborative Applications Segment by Application

2.4.1 Computer Supported Cooperative Network

2.4.2 Integrated Collaboration Environment

2.4.3 Content Management System

2.4.4 Document Management System

2.4.5 Enterprise Content Management

2.4.6 Event Management Software

2.4.7 Human-Based Genetic Algorithm

2.4.8 Common Based Peer Production

2.5 Collaborative Applications Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Collaborative Applications by Players

3.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Collaborative Applications Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Collaborative Applications Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Intralinks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.1.3 Intralinks Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Intralinks News

11.2 Cybozu

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.2.3 Cybozu Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cybozu News

11.3 Huddle House

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.3.3 Huddle House Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Huddle House News

11.4 Atlassian

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.4.3 Atlassian Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Atlassian News

11.5 Slack Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.5.3 Slack Technologies Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Slack Technologies News

11.6 TigerConnect

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.6.3 TigerConnect Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 TigerConnect News

11.7 Microsoft

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Collaborative Applications Product Offered

11.7.3 Microsoft Collaborative Applications Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Microsoft News

……Continued

