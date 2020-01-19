Cold Pressed Juices: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Cold pressed juices, also referred to as HPP juices, are processed using HPP (High Pressure Processing) technology without harming the fresh and natural characteristics of the ingredients. These juices are healthier as compared to pasteurized fruits and vegetable juices. Advancements in technology and innovation have led to the strong performance of the cold pressed juice market. Huge investments in R&D have led to innovations in product line and varieties in terms of flavors, packaging, and specialty ingredients have attracted more consumers towards cold pressed juices.

Organic cold pressed juices are often cold pressed and not made from fruits and vegetables that are artificially ripened and sprayed with harmful pesticides and chemicals. In the present scenario, consumers are concerned about the origin and quality of the fruits and vegetables used in the preparation of juices. Organic cold pressed juices are priced higher than conventional juices and contain useful nutrients derived from fruits and vegetables.

Regional Analysis:

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the major market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The expanding product portfolio of cold pressed juices by key manufacturers is one of the significant factors leading to rising growth of the North America market. Innovation in cold pressed juice flavors is one of the main factors expected to positively influence the growth of the market in North America. In North America, the US accounted for 80.4% market proportion in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The cold pressed juices market in Europe is projected to register the second highest CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period. The growth of the cold pressed juices market is attributed to various factors. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthy beverages instead of high-calorie soft drinks. Product development and technological upgrades are driving the market in this region throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at a growth rate of 8.81% during the forecast period, where China held the maximum market share of 33.8% in 2018.

Segments

The global cold pressed juices market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into fruits, vegetables, and blends. In 2018, the blends segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 1,680.6 million by the end of 2023. The fruits segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.61% during the review period.

On the basis of category, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into conventional and organic. The organic segment held a major market share of 57.1% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,333.4 million by the end of 2023. The conventional segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 8.88% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cold pressed juices market has been segmented into store-based and non-store based. The store-based distribution channel is further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, and others. The store-based distribution channel is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the non-store based segment is gaining tremendous growth and is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate of 10.81% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global cold pressed juices market are Pepsi Co. (US), Hain Celestial Group (US), Suja Life, LLC (US), Evolution Fresh (Starbucks Corporation) (US), Pressed Juicery Inc. (US), Juice Generation Inc. (US), Liquiteria Inc.(US), Florida Bottling Inc. (US), Bolthouse Farms Canada Inc. (US), Odwalla Inc. (US), Greenhouse Juice Co. (Canada), CEDAR Juice (US), Pulp & Press Juice Co. (US), and Galt Juice Company (US).

Target Audience:

• Cold pressed juices manufacturers

• Juices manufacturers

• Beverages industry

• Raw material suppliers

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Escalating health consciousness among the consumers

4.2.2 Increasing demand for “clean-label and natural” beverages

4.2.3 Rising demand for “on-the-go” beverages

4.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.4 Restraint

4.4.1 Complex processing & high cost

4.4.2 Restraint Impact Analysis

4.5 Opportunities

4.5.1 Product customizations and enhanced functionality

4.5.2 Food service partnership

4.6 Challenge

4.6.1 Low shelf-life

4.7 Market Trends

4.7.1 Innovation in Juice Processing Technologies

4.7.2 Herbs & Spices are Getting More Attention in Cold Pressed Juices

4.7.3 Cold Pressed Juices as Detoxifiers

4.7.4 Use of HPP Technology for Cold Pressed Juices

4.7.5 Millennial Population Driving the Market

4.7.6 Increased Popularity of Organic Cold Pressed Juices

4.7.7 Food Service Partnerships

4.7.8 Other Trends Impacting the Cold Pressed Juices Market

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.1.2 Processing

5.1.3 Washing & Grading

5.1.3.1 Peeling

5.1.3.2 Chopping

5.1.3.3 Crushing & Squeezing

5.1.3.4 Blending

5.1.3.5 Bottling/Sealing

5.1.4 Packaging

5.1.5 Distribution & Sales

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

6 Global Cold Pressed Juices Market, by Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Fruits

6.1.2 Vegetables

6.1.3 Blends

7 Global Cold Pressed Juices Market, by Category

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Conventional

7.1.2 Organic

Continued……

