COLD PRESSED JUICES MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2018 TO 2023

Cold-pressed juice is associated with the healthy, less processed foods movement. Cold-pressed juice is made via high pressure processing (HPP), which doesn’t require the chemicals or preservatives typical of traditional processing methods.
Global Cold Pressed Juices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Hain BluePrint
The Naked Juice
Evolution Fresh
Suja
Liquiteria
Hoogesteger
Juice Generation
Pressed Juicery
Rakyan Beverages
Village Juicery
The Cold Pressed Juicery
Greenhouse Juice
Organic
Organic Press
Kuka Juice
Native Cold Pressed Juices
Plenish Cleanse
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cold Pressed Fruits Juices
Cold Pressed Vegetables Juices
Cold Pressed Mixed Juices
By End-User / Application
Woman
Man
