Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, SWOT Analysis and Foresight to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— The common cold, also known simply as a cold, is a viral infectious disease of the upper respiratory tract that primarily affects the nose. The throat, sinuses, and larynx may also be affected. Signs and symptoms may appear less than two days after exposure to the virus. A cough is a sudden and often repetitively occurring, protective reflex, which helps to clear the large breathing passages from fluids, irritants, foreign particles and microbes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Reckitt Benckiser

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer

Prestige Brands

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antihistamines

Expectorants

Bronchodilators

Decongestants

Antibiotics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Antihistamines

1.2.2 Expectorants

1.2.3 Bronchodilators

1.2.4 Decongestants

1.2.5 Antibiotics

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital Pharmacies

1.3.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.3.3 Drug Stores

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

