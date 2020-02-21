Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market is valued at 3590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6040 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

