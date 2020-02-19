Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019

Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2018, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sensitech, Inc.

ORBCOMM

Testo

Rotronic

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Emerson

Nietzsche Enterprise

NXP Semiconductors NV

Signatrol

Haier Biomedical

Monnit Corporation

Berlinger & Co AG

Cold Chain Technologies

LogTag Recorders Ltd

Omega

Dickson

ZeDA Instruments

Oceasoft

The IMC Group Ltd

Duoxieyun

Controlant Ehf

Gemalto

Infratab, Inc.

Zest Labs, Inc.

vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring

SecureRF Corp.

Jucsan

Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Pharma & Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Sensitech, Inc.

12.1.1 Sensitech, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Sensitech, Inc. Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 ORBCOMM

12.2.1 ORBCOMM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 ORBCOMM Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ORBCOMM Recent Development

12.3 Testo

12.3.1 Testo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Testo Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Testo Recent Development

12.4 Rotronic

12.4.1 Rotronic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Rotronic Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rotronic Recent Development

12.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG

12.5.1 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Recent Development

12.6 Emerson

12.6.1 Emerson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 Emerson Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.7 Nietzsche Enterprise

12.7.1 Nietzsche Enterprise Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Nietzsche Enterprise Revenue in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise Recent Development

Continued…..

