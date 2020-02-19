Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market 2019
Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
In 2018, the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size was 3590 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
