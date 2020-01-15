COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA TO GROW AT CAGR OF 14.39% AND FORECAST TO 2021

A cold chain is a supply chain that involves the storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. Thermal and refrigerated packaging methods are used in the transportation and storage of these temperature-sensitive goods, and extensive logistics planning ensures their integrity. Cold chain logistics has evolved over the past few years. It has shifted from the mere storage of food products in cold storage warehouses and their refrigerated transportation to the provision of value-added services to customers.

The analysts forecast the Cold Chain Logistics market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 14.39 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The Cold Chain Logistics market in North America can be segmented into two: Refrigerated Warehousing and Refrigerated Transportation.

The report, Cold Chain Logistics Market in North America 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape of the Cold Chain Logistics market in North America and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• AmeriCold Logistics

• Lineage Logistics Holdings

• Preferred Freezer Services

• United States Cold Storage (Swire Group)

Other Prominent Vendors

• Allen Lund

• Alliance Shippers

• Atlanta Bonded Warehouse

• Burris Logistics

• Columbian Logistics Network

• Conestoga Cold Storage

• Congebec

• Frialsa Soluciones

• Great Lakes Cold Storage

• Kloosterboer

• Matson Logistics

• Midwest Refrigerated Services

• Nordic Cold Storage

• RLS Logistics

• Trenton Cold Storage

Market Driver

• Growth of Organized Retail

Market Challenge

• High Cost of Energy

Market Trend

• Focus on Energy-efficient Practices

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Size and Forecast

06.2 Five Forces Analysis

07. Value Chain Analysis

08. Market Segmentation by Service type

08.1 Refrigerated Warehousing Market in North America

08.2 Refrigerated Transportation Market in North America

09. Market Segmentation by Application

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.2 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 AmeriCold Logistics

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Service Segmentation

18.1.4 Geographical Segmentation

18.1.5 Business Strategy

18.1.6 Recent Developments

18.1.7 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued

