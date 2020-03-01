Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cold Chain Logistics Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cold Chain Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at 171900 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 412400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain Co.

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Chain Logistics

1.2 Classification of Cold Chain Logistics by Types

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Airways

1.2.4 Roadways

1.2.5 Seaways

1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cold Chain Logistics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Americold Logistics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SSI SCHAEFER

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Preferred Freezer Services

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Burris Logistics

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kloosterboer

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

