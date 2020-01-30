Cold Chain Logistics Global Market 2018: Key Players – Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer

Description
Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.
In 2018, the global Cold Chain Logistics market size was 171900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 548300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies
Nichirei Logistics Group
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Airways
1.4.3 Roadways
1.4.4 Seaways
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size
2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Americold Logistics
12.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development
12.2 SSI SCHAEFER
12.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development
12.3 Preferred Freezer Services
12.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development
12.4 Burris Logistics
12.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
12.5 Kloosterboer
12.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development
12.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
12.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Development
12.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
12.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development
12.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
12.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development
12.9 DHL
12.9.1 DHL Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 DHL Recent Development
12.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
12.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development
12.11 BioStorage Technologies
12.12 Nichirei Logistics Group
12.13 OOCL Logistics
12.14 JWD Group
12.15 CWT Limited
12.16 SCG Logistics
12.17 X2 Group
12.18 Best Cold Chain
12.19 AIT
12.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
12.21 ColdEX
