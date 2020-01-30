Cold Chain Logistics Global Market 2018: Key Players – Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer

Cold Chain Logistics Industry

Description

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.

North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.

In 2018, the global Cold Chain Logistics market size was 171900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 548300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Airways

1.4.3 Roadways

1.4.4 Seaways

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size

2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Americold Logistics

12.1.1 Americold Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 Americold Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Americold Logistics Recent Development

12.2 SSI SCHAEFER

12.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

12.3 Preferred Freezer Services

12.3.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development

12.4 Burris Logistics

12.4.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

12.5 Kloosterboer

12.5.1 Kloosterboer Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Kloosterboer Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Kloosterboer Recent Development

12.6 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

12.6.1 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Recent Development

12.7 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

12.7.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Development

12.8 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

12.8.1 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Recent Development

12.9 DHL

12.9.1 DHL Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 DHL Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 DHL Recent Development

12.10 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

12.10.1 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Revenue in Cold Chain Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Recent Development

12.11 BioStorage Technologies

12.12 Nichirei Logistics Group

12.13 OOCL Logistics

12.14 JWD Group

12.15 CWT Limited

12.16 SCG Logistics

12.17 X2 Group

12.18 Best Cold Chain

12.19 AIT

12.20 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

12.21 ColdEX

Continued…

