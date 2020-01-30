Cold Chain Logistics Global Market 2018: Key Players – Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer

Cold Chain Logistics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cold Chain Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013. 
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017. 
The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics. 
In 2018, the global Cold Chain Logistics market size was 171900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 548300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Americold Logistics 
SSI SCHAEFER 
Preferred Freezer Services 
Burris Logistics 
Kloosterboer 
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC 
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC 
NewCold Cooperatief U.A. 
DHL 
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata 
BioStorage Technologies 
Nichirei Logistics Group 
OOCL Logistics 
JWD Group 
CWT Limited 
SCG Logistics 
X2 Group 
Best Cold Chain 
AIT 
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd 
ColdEX

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Airways 
Roadways 
Seaways

Market segment by Application, split into 
Food and Beverages 
Healthcare 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Continued…                       

 

