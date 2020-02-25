Cold-Brew Coffee 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2024

Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market
Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.
North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2017, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.
For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold-Brew Coffee market will register a 24.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 110 million by 2024, from US$ 29 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cold-Brew Coffee business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cold-Brew Coffee market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cold-Brew Coffee value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Original Coffee
Flavored Coffee
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Comprehensive Supermarket
Community Supermarket
Online Sales
Convenience Store
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lucky Jack
High Brew
Califia Farms
Wandering Bear Coffee
La Colombe
Nestlé
Red Thread Good
Stumptown
Caveman
Villa Myriam
Grady’s
Seaworth Coffee Co
Slingshot Coffee Co
Sandows
KonaRed
Venice
Groundwork
Secret Squirrel
1degreeC
ZoZozial
Cove Coffee Co
Schnobs
STATION
Julius Meinl
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold-Brew Coffee consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cold-Brew Coffee market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold-Brew Coffee manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold-Brew Coffee with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Segment by Type
2.2.1 Original Coffee
2.2.2 Flavored Coffee
2.3 Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cold-Brew Coffee Segment by Application
2.4.1 Comprehensive Supermarket
2.4.2 Community Supermarket
2.4.3 Online Sales
2.4.4 Convenience Store
2.5 Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee by Players
3.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Cold-Brew Coffee Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Cold-Brew Coffee Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Lucky Jack
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.1.3 Lucky Jack Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Lucky Jack News
12.2 High Brew
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.2.3 High Brew Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 High Brew News
12.3 Califia Farms
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.3.3 Califia Farms Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Califia Farms News
12.4 Wandering Bear Coffee
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.4.3 Wandering Bear Coffee Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Wandering Bear Coffee News
12.5 La Colombe
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.5.3 La Colombe Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 La Colombe News
12.6 Nestlé
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.6.3 Nestlé Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Nestlé News
12.7 Red Thread Good
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Cold-Brew Coffee Product Offered
12.7.3 Red Thread Good Cold-Brew Coffee Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Red Thread Good News
……Continued
