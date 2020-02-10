COILED TUBING SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021

A coiled tubing operation is performed through drilling derrick on an oil platform, which is used to back the surface equipment. Although on platforms with no drilling facilities a self-supporting tower can be utilized. For coiled tubing operations on sub-sea wells, mobile offshore drilling units (MODUS) such as drillship, semi-submersible, etc. must be used to support all the personnel and surface equipment, whereas wireline can be carried out from a lesser and inexpensive intervention vessel. Onshore, wirelines can be run using smaller service rigs, and for light operations, a mobile, self-contained coiled tubing rig can be employed.

The analysts forecast the global coiled tubing services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coiled tubing services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new volume of coiled tubing units and excludes aftermarket services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Coiled Tubing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• Schlumberger

• Superior Energy Services

Other prominent vendors

• C&J Energy Services

• Calfrac Well Services

• Cudd Energy Services

• Essential Energy Services

• Key Energy Services

• Nabors Industries

• RPC

• Trican Well Service

• Weatherford

Market driver

• Rising global oil and gas demand

Market driver

Market challenge

• Decline in oil rig count

Market challenge

Market trend

• Changing business models and portfolios

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global coiled tubing services market by application

• Comparison by application

• Global coiled tubing services market by onshore application

• Global coiled tubing services market by offshore application

• Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical Segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Changing business models and portfolios

• Big data analytics in oil and gas industry

• Rise in deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Archer

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• Schlumberger

• Superior Energy Services

..…..Continued

