COILED TUBING SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021

A coiled tubing operation is performed through drilling derrick on an oil platform, which is used to back the surface equipment. Although on platforms with no drilling facilities a self-supporting tower can be utilized. For coiled tubing operations on sub-sea wells, mobile offshore drilling units (MODUS) such as drillship, semi-submersible, etc. must be used to support all the personnel and surface equipment, whereas wireline can be carried out from a lesser and inexpensive intervention vessel. Onshore, wirelines can be run using smaller service rigs, and for light operations, a mobile, self-contained coiled tubing rig can be employed.
The analysts forecast the global coiled tubing services market to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coiled tubing services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new volume of coiled tubing units and excludes aftermarket services.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Coiled Tubing Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Archer
• Baker Hughes
• Halliburton
• Schlumberger
• Superior Energy Services
Other prominent vendors
• C&J Energy Services
• Calfrac Well Services
• Cudd Energy Services
• Essential Energy Services
• Key Energy Services
• Nabors Industries
• RPC
• Trican Well Service
• Weatherford
Market driver
• Rising global oil and gas demand
Market challenge
• Decline in oil rig count
Market trend
• Changing business models and portfolios
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
