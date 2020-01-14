Cognitive Services Platform Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the cognitive services platform market by service (continuous compliance, autonomous governance, self-service & automated provisioning), by end user (SMEs, large enterprises) and by vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in cognitive services platform market include:
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
• Infosys Limited (India)
• Wipro Limited (India)
• Google, Inc. (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• General Electric (U.S.)
• Attivio (U.S.)
• Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.)
• Numenta (U.S.)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of service, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Continuous Compliance
Autonomous Governance
• Self Service
• Automated Provisioning
On the basis of end user, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SMEs
Large Enterprises
On the basis of vertical, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
Healthcare
• Consumer Electronics & Retail
• Education & Retail
• IT & Telecommunication
• Travel & Tourism
• Aerospace & Defense
• Oil & Gas
• Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6 COGNITIVE SERVICES PLATFORM MARKET, BY SEGMENTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY SERVICE
6.2.1.1 CONTINUOUS COMPLIANCE
6.2.1.2 AUTONOMOUS GOVERNANCE
6.2.1.3 SELF SERVICE & AUTOMATED PROVISIONING
6.2.1.4 CUSTOMER SUPPORT
6.2.1.5 KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT
6.2.1.6 COMMUNICATION MONITORING
6.2.1.7 OTHERS
6.2.2 BY END USER
6.2.2.1 SMES
6.2.2.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES
6.2.3 BY VERTICAL
6.2.3.1 BFSI
6.2.3.2 HEALTHCARE
6.2.3.3 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & RETAIL
6.2.3.4 EDUCATION & RETAIL
6.2.3.5 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION
6.23.6 TRAVEL & TOURISM
6.2.3.7 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
6.2.3.8 OIL & GAS
6.2.3.9 OTHERS
6.2.4 BY REGION
Continued……
