Cognitive Services Platform Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2023

This report analyzes the cognitive services platform market by service (continuous compliance, autonomous governance, self-service & automated provisioning), by end user (SMEs, large enterprises) and by vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in cognitive services platform market include:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

• Infosys Limited (India)

• Wipro Limited (India)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Attivio (U.S.)

• Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.)

• Numenta (U.S.)

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of service, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

Continuous Compliance

Autonomous Governance

• Self Service

• Automated Provisioning

On the basis of end user, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the cognitive services platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics & Retail

• Education & Retail

• IT & Telecommunication

• Travel & Tourism

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 COGNITIVE SERVICES PLATFORM MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY SERVICE

6.2.1.1 CONTINUOUS COMPLIANCE

6.2.1.2 AUTONOMOUS GOVERNANCE

6.2.1.3 SELF SERVICE & AUTOMATED PROVISIONING

6.2.1.4 CUSTOMER SUPPORT

6.2.1.5 KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.6 COMMUNICATION MONITORING

6.2.1.7 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY END USER

6.2.2.1 SMES

6.2.2.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.3 BY VERTICAL

6.2.3.1 BFSI

6.2.3.2 HEALTHCARE

6.2.3.3 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & RETAIL

6.2.3.4 EDUCATION & RETAIL

6.2.3.5 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION

6.23.6 TRAVEL & TOURISM

6.2.3.7 AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

6.2.3.8 OIL & GAS

6.2.3.9 OTHERS

6.2.4 BY REGION

