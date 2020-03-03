Cognitive Security 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cisco
CA Technologies
Symantec
Check Point Software
DXC Technology
AWS
Expert System
Fortinet
Trend Micro
Google
Acalvio
Securonix
Sift Science
Feedzai
SparkCognition
Cybraics
Demisto
XTN
ThreatMetrix
LogRhythm
High-Tech Bridge
Deep Instinct
DarKTrace
Cylance
McAfee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Threat Intelligence
Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation
Automated Compliance Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Threat Intelligence
1.5.3 Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation
1.5.4 Automated Compliance Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Security Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
