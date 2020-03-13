Cognitive Search Service Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Cognitive search enables knowledge discovery that is highly relevant to users’ intent by deriving contextual insights from conceptual data.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cognitive Search Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cognitive Search Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Search Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Cognitive Search Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Attivio

Micro Focus

IBM

Squirro

PerkinElmer

Sinequa

BA Insight

BMC Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Search Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Search Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Search Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Search Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Cognitive Search Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cognitive Search Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-Based

2.2.2 On-Premise

2.3 Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Cognitive Search Service Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

2.5 Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Cognitive Search Service by Players

3.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cognitive Search Service by Regions

4.1 Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

