Cognitive Radio Market Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2025

The cognitive radio market is segmented on the basis of components into software tools, hardware, and services. The software tools segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Software tools play an important role in the cognitive radio market. Components that are integrated with the hardware of the radio communication systems, such as amplifiers, detectors, and modulators/demodulators, are embedded using the related software tools. Therefore, software tools are an important component of the cognitive radio ecosystem.

In the applications segment, the spectrum sensing application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The spectrum sensing application of the cognitive radio involves observing and updating the status of the spectrum and the movement of the licensed or primary users, by periodically sensing the frequency band. Spectrum sensing enables the cognitive radio transceiver to sense any spectrum hole or idle spectrum at a particular time, location, or band. It also identifies the way of accessing the spectrum hole without interfering the communication of the primary users.

In the end-users segment, the government and defense segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The governments of various countries are focused on developing and implementing advanced communication technologies, such as cognitive radios and Software-Defined Radio (SDR), for serving the requirements of the modern nature of warfare as well as ensuring public safety and security.

The global Cognitive Radio market is valued at 3250 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cognitive Radio volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cognitive Radio market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Rohde and Schwarz, Spectrum Signal Processing, XG Technology, Nutaq, Ettus Research, Shared Spectrum Company, Datasoft Corporation

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type

Government and Defense, Telecommunication, Transportation

Segment by Application

Spectrum Sensing, Spectrum Analysis, Spectrum Allocation, Location Tracking, Cognitive Routing