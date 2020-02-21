COGNITIVE OPERATIONS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cognitive Operations Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Cognitive Operations refer to operations or general intellectual processes: Cognition—The ability to understand, comprehend, discover, and become aware of information.
In 2018, the global Cognitive Operations market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Operations development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- CA Technologies
- Micro Focus
- VMware
- Splunk
- BMC Software
- HCL Technologies
- New Relic
- Servicenow
- Cloudfabrix
- Loom Systems
- Dynatrace
- Devo
- Io
- Corvil
- Interlink Software Services
- Correlata
- Science Logic
- Sumo Logic
- Risc Networks
- Bay Dynamics
- Appdynamics
- Zenoss
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud
- On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
- IT Operations Analytics
- Application Performance Management
- Infrastructure Management
- Network Analytics
- Security Analytics
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Cognitive Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Cognitive Operations development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive Operations are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT Operations Analytics
1.5.3 Application Performance Management
1.5.4 Infrastructure Management
1.5.5 Network Analytics
1.5.6 Security Analytics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cognitive Operations Market Size
2.2 Cognitive Operations Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Operations Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cognitive Operations Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cognitive Operations Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cognitive Operations Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Operations Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cognitive Operations Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cognitive Operations Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cognitive Operations Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 CA Technologies
12.2.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.2.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Micro Focus
12.3.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.3.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.4 VMware
12.4.1 VMware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.4.4 VMware Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 VMware Recent Development
12.5 Splunk
12.5.1 Splunk Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.5.4 Splunk Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.6 BMC Software
12.6.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.7 HCL Technologies
12.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.8 New Relic
12.8.1 New Relic Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.8.4 New Relic Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 New Relic Recent Development
12.9 Servicenow
12.9.1 Servicenow Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.9.4 Servicenow Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Servicenow Recent Development
12.10 Cloudfabrix
12.10.1 Cloudfabrix Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cognitive Operations Introduction
12.10.4 Cloudfabrix Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cloudfabrix Recent Development
12.11 Loom Systems
12.12 Dynatrace
12.13 Devo
12.14 Logz.Io
12.15 Corvil
12.16 Interlink Software Services
12.17 Correlata
12.18 Science Logic
12.19 Sumo Logic
12.20 Risc Networks
12.21 Bay Dynamics
12.22 Appdynamics
12.23 Zenoss
Continuous…
