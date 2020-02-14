Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Brief Analysis On Top Key Players Such As Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers, Actinogen Medical Ltd and Heptares” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for cognitive impairment disorders. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS), dementia, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, and features dormant and discontinued products.

These disorders are associated with impairments in cognitive abilities such as learning, memory and perception. Due to the complex and highly sophisticated nature of the central nervous system (CNS), the pathophysiology of these disorders is not well understood and treatment options remain limited. Currently, marketed drugs act by slowing disease progression or treating symptoms.

Worldwide, the burden of cognitive impairment disorders will increase significantly in the coming decades due to aging populations. Consequently, there is a strong need to develop new therapies that effectively treat symptoms and target underlying mechanisms of disease.

– Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for cognitive impairment disorders?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

