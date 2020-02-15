Cognitive Computing Market: Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Applications to Boost Market

The competition in the global cognitive computing market is markedly low, despite a burgeoning number of small players and start-ups making a foray into this space, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). This can be attributed primarily to a deluge of consumer demands and the presence of relatively less number of players with an established presence in the market. Prominent players are constantly developing smart applications and automated solutions for several end-use industries, in order to gain a gain a competitive edge over others. A number of players are developing low-cost cognitive computing technologies for modern business applications to gain better foothold in the market.

The global cognitive computing market stood at US$29.67 bn in 2016 and is projected to rise at a spectacular CAGR of 49.9% from 2017 to 2025. Expanding at this impressive pace, the global cognitive computing market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$1000.52 bn by the end of the forecast period.

The various industry verticals for substantial demand for cognitive computing solutions and services are healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utility, retail, aerospace and defense, government, manufacturing, transportation, media and entertainment, agriculture, education, and business functions such as HR, marketing, and PR. Of these, the healthcare industry hold the dominant market share in 2016 and is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace.

The vastly rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in various industries, especially in healthcare, BSFI, manufacturing, retail, government, agriculture, media and entertainment, is a notable factor accentuating the market. The substantial demand for these technologies in the healthcare industry is expected to provide a robust impetus to the growth of the market.

In recent years, the advent of disruptive technologies, supported by AI, for the retail sector worldwide has opened up a host of lucrative avenues for market players to capitalize on. However, the high upfront investment requited for the development of cognitive computing technologies and vast funds required to deploy the solutions at an enterprise-scale are notable factors likely to hamper the growth of the market in various regions.

Be that as it may, the enormously rising demand for cognitive computing solutions from the healthcare industry in developing regions is a key factor expected to create promising prospects in the market during the forecast period. The emerging demand for cyber security applications for cognitive computing applications for managing infrastructural solutions is a noteworthy trend expected to open up lucrative avenues for players in the years to come.

