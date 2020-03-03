Cognitive Computing Market is expected to reach USD 53.73 billion by 2026

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global cognitive computing market is anticipated to reach USD 53.73 billion by 2026. The growth of the industry is highly attributed to the constantly increasing concern of many enterprises to analyze the huge amount of data generated for evaluating the risks related to their strategic initiatives. Further, currently, the cognitive computing industry is growing through several technological advancements resulting in offering remarkable features to several end-user industries including, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and others.

This system is emerging as a booming solution to eradicate the complexities related to the analysis of huge data volumes generated by these enterprises and provide experts with a better understanding to make decisions. Moreover, the demand is anticipated to further increase with the rapid improvements in internet speed worldwide. Since, the internet plays a major role in collecting an enormous volume of dark data in several forms including, images, text, and videos. Thus, better internet speed would enable the easy and prompt collection of such data from different locations.

On the basis of technology, the natural language processing segment of cognitive computing technology accounted for the maximum revenue of the total global Cognitive Computing Market share. Further, this technology is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Machine learning technology, on the other hand, accounted for the second largest share. Other technologies such as automated reasoning are still an emerging stage and are growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing applications in various applications in computational biology.

Currently, North America dominates the global Cognitive computing market with the presence of key providers operating in the cognitive computing market place such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google. Also, these companies are investing heavily in the development of cognitive computing technology in the local as well as a global Cognitive Computing Market. For example, in 2015, the Watson cognitive computing system by IBM has made considerable investments in Modernizing Medicine, a software company which provides EMR systems to specialty medical practices. The investment was made to increase the adoption of Watson cognitive computing by the healthcare industry.

Major companies profiled in the Cognitive Computing Market report include Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Cold Light, Cognitive Scale, Enterra Solutions, 3M and Oracle Corporation among others.

Key Findings from the study suggest North America Cognitive Computing Market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. APAC is presumed to be the fastest growing market, developing at a CAGR of more than XX% over the forecast period. The cognitive computing market is presumed to develop at a CAGR of over XX% from 2018 to 2026. The cognitive computing technology is finding its extensive application in several industries including, security, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and other sectors. With the rapid inflow of unstructured data and constant technological advancements, the demand for cognitive technology is propelling globally. Furthermore, cloud-based technological developments, the advancement of new hardware and software systems as well as innovative cognitive experience interfaces will increase the adoption of cognitive computing technology by several industry verticals.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Cognitive computing Market Insights

3.1. Cognitive computing – Industry snapshot

3.2. Cognitive computing – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Cognitive computing market dynamics

3.3.1. Cognitive computing – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Cognitive computing Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Cognitive computing Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Cognitive computing Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Cognitive computing market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Cognitive computing Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Cognitive computing Market Size and Forecast by Technology

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Natural Language Processing

4.3. Machine Learning

4.4. Automated Reasoning

4.5. Others

5. Cognitive computing Market Size and Forecast by Application

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Retail

5.4. BFSI

5.5. IT & Telecom

5.6. Government & Defense

5.7. Security

5.8. Others

6. Cognitive computing Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. South Korea

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. India

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Google, Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. IBM Corporation

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Microsoft Corporation

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Palantir

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Saffron Technology

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

