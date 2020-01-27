Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2024

Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: Overview

The global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market likely to witness significant growth owing to rising prevalence to improve individual health through improving memory and cognitive function of the geriatric populations all across the globe. The increasing competition among the society are another factor fueling demand for the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market. This helps in improving the memory focus and creativity among the populations. This can be one of the important factor boosting growth of this market across the globe.

The global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market could see classification into drug type, application and on the basis of geography. Based on the drug type, the Namenda segment dominates the global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drug.

The report present complete analysis of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drug market, which includes regional analysis, market competition and segmental analysis.

Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising case of geriatric population and neurological disorders are one the important factor triggering growth of the cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market in coming years. According to WHO, around more than 46 million population live with dementia is another important factor influencing growth of this market. Moreover, large scale population adopting the cognitive and memory enhancer drugs can be one of the key factor supporting growth of this market in near future. Furthermore, ongoing clinical trials and potential drugs in pipeline are some of the other factor strengthening growth of this market in near future.

The global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs are mainly utilized to treat the patients suffering from schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, aging and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The aforementioned factor are some of the key factor boosting growth of this market. The benefit associated with the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs are another factor driving growth of this market in near future. As per Alzheimer’s Research UK, among 2 in 100 population suffer from dementia which further raised to 1 in 5, this can be another major factor attributing growth of this market at global level.

In contrast, high cost involve in the research and development activities of the drugs and legal and ethical contradiction are some of the major factor negatively impacting growth of the global cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market in coming years.

Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drug is bifurcated into Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Among these segment, North America dominates the global cognitive and memory enhancer drug market and generate highest market share in 2017. Which is further followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth in terms of adoption. This can be one of the important factor driving growth. Also, Asia Pacific is emerging economies and likely to offer significant growth opportunity in near future. Furthermore, Latin America and Middle East and Africa likely to witness moderate growth in terms of usage.

Global Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market: Companies Mentioned

This portion of the report highlights prominent players operating in the global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drugs market. The research study also includes some of the major players operating in the global market for cognitive and memory enhancer drugs such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Cephalon, Inc. (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AlternaScript LLC, and Shire. The prominent players are highly focused toward the research and development activities in order to develop new drugs for the betterment of the patients.

