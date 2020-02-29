Coffee Pods Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded by 2026

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by FactMR highlighting the titled “Coffee Pods Market Expansion Anticipated to Showcase Persistent Growth During 2018 to 2026 | Key Players are Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, The J. M. Smucker Company, etc.” which delivers an outlook of current market value as well as the expected forecast including Rate on Investment (ROI) together with growing CAGR during 2018-2026. The report studies the coffee pods market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. Coffee pods continue to gain significant traction, with coffee machines becoming one of the most commonly used kitchen appliances worldwide.

However, high environmental footprint of used coffee pods that end up in landfills has remained a major concern in the market among manufacturers and regulatory bodies alike. This, coupled with increasing load of plastic waste, which further tugs on concerns of environmental agencies, has led relevant governing bodies to impose strict regulations associated with plastic waste management. These regulations are likely to pose a significant impact on salient trends in the coffee pods market. Additionally, government proposals for ban on non-degradable coffee pods, in regions such as North America and Europe, for curtailing the plastic waste and their abuse on landfills, are likely to create significant challenges for coffee pods manufacturers. Prominent players in the coffee pods market are therefore shifting their focus toward sustainability through development of compostable coffee pods, to gain a competitive edge amidst changing dynamics in the coffee pods market.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), coffee production across the globe, which was estimated at over 170 Mn bags in the year 2017-18, is pegged to increase by 11.4 Mn bags in the year 2018-19. In addition, the International Coffee Organization states that the worldwide coffee consumption increased from 152 Mn bags in 2014 to over 160 Mn bags in 2017. Such rapid growth in production and consumption of coffee has meant that coffee pods sales have witnessed a significant rise, and the status quo is likely to prevail in the forthcoming years.

Coffee bars are witnessing an increased footfall worldwide, which is leading coffee pod manufacturers to accrue profits through heightened sales of pod coffee machines and coffee pods. Leading coffee chains are now installing more facilities worldwide to leverage rising consumer interest toward spending their leisure time in coffee outlets and cafes. An exemplary case is of Starbucks Corporation, which grew from 19,767 stores in 2013 to 28,720 stores worldwide in a span on just five years. With more Millennials opting for traditional coffee shop experience, supply and demand trends of coffee pods will continue to trace an upward trajectory in the near future.

Development of degradable and reusable coffee pods is likely to remain a surging trend, with increasing number of environment-conscious consumers and stringent regulations imposed by governing bodies. Significant R&D investments being made by leading coffee pods manufacturers to discover eco-friendly materials for the development of degradable & reusable coffee pods are likely to favor growth of the coffee pods market. Recent launch of 100% compostable coffee pods by The Eden Project, Bewley’s, and Co.ind s.c., in Europe is a key example of such developments by players in the coffee pods market.

The report provides the detailed segmentation of the coffee pods market to cover all the aspects of growth prospects of the market. The analysis of each segment of the coffee pods market can help manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders to get clarity of the avenues of growth in the coffee pods market. The coffee pods market is segmented according to geographical regions, product type, caffeine content, roast type, flavor, and distribution channel. According to the geographical regions, the coffee pods market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report presents the categorization of the coffee pods market according to the product type, such as soft coffee pods and hard coffee pods. The coffee pods market is categorized based on caffeine type, including regular and decaffeinated coffee pods, and roast type, including dark, medium, and light coffee pods. Furthermore, the report provides an analysis of the coffee pods market based on its flavors, such as regular and flavors coffee pods. The report also highlights various distribution channels in the coffee pods market, such as hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, food & drink specialty, independent retail stores, and e-commerce.

Key market players such as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers of coffee pods, and other stakeholders in the coffee pods market, market experts and technical advisors are interviewed to gather some salient insights on the future growth of the coffee pods market. This robust research methodology enables analysts to understand the current growth avenues of the coffee pods market and it helps readers to derive several quantitative and qualitative information about the future prospects of the coffee pods market.

