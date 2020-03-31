Coffee Makers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Coffee Makers Industry

Global market for coffee maker is 87 million units, valued at USD 20 billion in 2017 and expected to reach 126 million units valued at just above USD 27.6 billion by 2023, growing at CAGRs of over 5.2% in terms of consumption revenue. Overall, the coffee maker products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

This report studies the Coffee Makers market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Coffee Makers market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Coffee Makers market include

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Coffee Makers in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Coffee Makers market is primarily split into

Drip Coffee Makers

Steam Coffee Makers

Capsule Coffee Makers

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Commercial Coffee Makers

Office Coffee Makers

Household Coffee Makers

Others

Some points from table of content:

1 Industry Overview of Coffee Makers 1

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Coffee Makers 1

1.1.1 Definition of Coffee Makers 1

1.1.2 Specifications of Coffee Makers 2

1.2 Coffee Makers Segment by Types (Product Category) 3

1.2.1 Global Coffee Makers Production (K Units) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2012-2022) 3

1.2.2 Global Coffee Makers Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 4

1.2.3 Drip Coffee Makers 4

1.2.4 Steam Coffee Makers 6

1.2.5 Capsule Coffee Makers 7

1.3 Global Coffee Makers Segment by Applications 8

1.3.1 Global Coffee Makers Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Commercial Coffee Makers 8

1.3.3 Office Coffee Makers 10

1.3.4 Household Coffee Makers 11

1.4 Global Coffee Makers Market by Regions (2012-2023) 11

1.4.1 Global Coffee Makers Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2023) 11

1.4.2 North America Coffee Makers Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Coffee Makers Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 12

1.4.4 Europe Coffee Makers Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 13

1.4.5 South America Coffee Makers Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 14

1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Coffee Makers Status and Prospect (2012-2023) 15

1.5 Global Coffee Makers Market Size (2012-2023) 16

1.5.1 Global Coffee Makers Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2023) 16

1.5.2 Global Coffee Makers Production (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2023) 17

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Coffee Makers 19

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 19

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Coffee Makers 22

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Coffee Makers 22

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Coffee Makers 23

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Coffee Makers 24

3.1 Capacity of Global Coffee Makers Major Manufacturers in 2017 24

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Coffee Makers Major Manufacturers in 2017 25

3.3 Technology Source of Global Coffee Makers Major Manufacturers in 2017 25

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Coffee Makers Major Manufacturers in 2017 26

4 Global Coffee Makers Overall Market Overview 28

4.1 2012-2017 Overall Market Analysis 28

4.2 Capacity Analysis 30

4.2.1 2012-2017 Global Coffee Makers Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis 30

4.2.2 2017 Coffee Makers Capacity Analysis (Company Segment) 31

4.3 Sales Analysis 32

4.3.1 2012-2017 Global Coffee Makers Sales and Growth Rate Analysis 32

4.3.2 2017 Coffee Makers Sales Analysis (Company Segment) 33

4.4 Sales Price Analysis 34

4.4.1 2012-2017 Global Coffee Makers Sales Price 34

4.4.2 2017 Coffee Makers Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment) 35

5 Coffee Makers Regional Market Analysis 36

5.1 North America Coffee Makers Market Analysis 36

5.1.1 North America Coffee Makers Market Overview 36

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis 36

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Sales Price Analysis 37

5.1.4 North America 2017 Coffee Makers Market Share Analysis 38

5.2 Asia-Pacific Coffee Makers Market Analysis 39

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coffee Makers Market Overview 39

5.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis 39

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Sales Price Analysis 40

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific 2017 Coffee Makers Market Share Analysis 41

5.3 Europe Coffee Makers Market Analysis 42

5.3.1 Europe Coffee Makers Market Overview 42

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis 42

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Sales Price Analysis 43

5.3.4 Europe 2017 Coffee Makers Market Share Analysis 44

5.4 South America Coffee Makers Market Analysis 45

5.4.1 South America Coffee Makers Market Overview 45

5.4.2 South America 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis 45

5.4.3 South America 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Sales Price Analysis 46

5.4.4 South America 2017 Coffee Makers Market Share Analysis 47

5.5 Middle East & Africa Coffee Makers Market Analysis 48

5.5.1 Middle East & Africa Coffee Makers Market Overview 48

5.5.2 Middle East & Africa 2012-2017 Coffee Makers Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis 48

Continued…….

