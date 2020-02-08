Coffee Machine : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com adds “Coffee Machine Market – 2018” research report to its database

Coffee machine is cooking appliance used to brew coffee. Common commercially available coffee machine contains different types using different brewing principles. Its application includes household, office and commercial consumption.

The technical barriers of coffee machine are high, and the core technology of coffee machine concentrates in relative large companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic, Nestlé Nespresso, Jarden, Delonghi, Electrolux, Melitta, Morphy Richards, Philips, and Hamilton Beach. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Europe. However, more than 80% of coffee machine are mainly produced by the Chinese enterprises for OEM.

Coffee machines are widely used in café, hotel, restaurant, companies, home, etc. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity and a rising demand for coffee in emerging regions, such as in China, the demand for coffee machine is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Coffee machine industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of coffee machine has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of coffee machine.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in coffee machine industry will become more intense.

The global Coffee Machine market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Coffee Machine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Coffee Machine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Coffee Machine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Coffee Machine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Coffee Machine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Keurig Green Mountain

Panasonic

Nestlé Nespresso

Jarden

Delonghi

Electrolux

Melitta

Morphy Richards

Philips

Hamilton Beach

Illy

Bosch

Tsann Kuen

Krups

Jura

La Cimbali

Fashion

Zojirushi

Bear

Schaerer

Market size by Product

Drip Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Capsule Coffee Machine

Other Coffee Machine

Market size by End User

Commercial coffee machine

Office coffee machine

Household coffee machine

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coffee Machine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Drip Coffee Machine

1.4.3 Steam Coffee Machine

1.4.4 Capsule Coffee Machine

1.4.5 Other Coffee Machine

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial coffee machine

1.5.3 Office coffee machine

1.5.4 Household coffee machine

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coffee Machine Market Size

2.1.1 Global Coffee Machine Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Coffee Machine Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Coffee Machine Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Coffee Machine Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Coffee Machine Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Coffee Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Coffee Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Coffee Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Coffee Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Coffee Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Coffee Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Coffee Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Coffee Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Coffee Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Coffee Machine Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Coffee Machine Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Coffee Machine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Coffee Machine Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Coffee Machine Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Coffee Machine Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Coffee Machine Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Coffee Machine Forecast

12.5 Europe Coffee Machine Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Coffee Machine Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Coffee Machine Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Coffee Machine Forecast

Continued …

