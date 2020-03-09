Coffee Filter Paper Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018 – 2028

Coffee Filter Paper Market: An Overview

Filter paper is being used for brewing coffee since decades. It is, perhaps, the most common and the finest way to make a good cup of coffee. Coffee filter paper is a specialty grade paper widely used as a filter when brewing coffee. Coffee filter paper offers exceptional properties such as, high porosity, smooth & firm folding, great strength, high dimensional stability, heat-seal ability, and low weight, that are not possible in conventional papers. Coffee filter paper can be easily disposed as well, making it a cost-effective solution for end uses in household, retail, and institutional segments. Coffee filter paper also filters out diterpenes, which raise cholesterol. Also, the highly recyclable nature of coffee filter paper is expected to create a positive outlook for the growth of global coffee filter paper market during the forecast period.

Coffee Filter Paper Market: Dynamics

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages across the globe. However, the quality of the coffee substantially depends on the quality of the filter paper used. Coffee filter paper imparts a rich aroma and flavor to the coffee due to its high air permeability. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the global coffee filter paper market during the forecast period. The disposable yet highly eco-friendly nature of coffee filter paper appears to be the best choice for the single-serve coffee solutions. Also, the rising disposable income and growing consumption of coffee across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of global coffee filter paper market during the forecast period. The excellent wet strength ensures stability of coffee filter paper under high temperature and efficiency regardless of the size of the coffee grind. These factors are foreseen to fuel the growth of the global coffee filter paper market throughout the forecast period. Overall, the coffee filter paper market is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period.

Coffee Filter Paper Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material,the coffee filter paper market is segmented into:

Bleached Paper

Unbleached Paper

On the basis of weight,the coffee filter paper market is segmented into:

Upto 15 lb.

15 – 30 lb.

More than 30 lb.

On the basis of product type,the coffee filter paper market is segmented into:

Cone Filter

Basket Filter

V Cone Filter

Disc Filter

Drip Bag Coffee Filter

Drip Bag Reels

On the basis of end use,the coffee filter paper market is segmented into:

Household

Retail

Institutional

Coffee Filter Paper Market: Regional Outlook

The Western Europe region is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share of coffee filter paper during the forecast period. The countries in Western Europe such as, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Netherland, Sweden, and Switzerland, are considered as top coffee and coffee filter paper consumer countries. These Western European countries are expected to dominate the coffee filter paper market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of coffee as a beverage and high per capita income are the key factors driving the growth of coffee filter paper market during the forecast period in the Western Europe region. The North American region is expected to retain its second position in the global coffee filter paper market share during the forecast period. The U.S. is highly attractive in terms of market share while Canada is expected to outpace the U.S. in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Brazil is expected to dominate the Latin American coffee filter paper market during the forecast period accounting the largest market share. Mexico is expected to closely follow Brazil in terms of market share of the coffee filter paper market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is a significant shareholder of global coffee filter paper market. However, the increasing popularity of coffee in various countries such as, China, India, and Australia, is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of coffee filter paper market during the forecast period.

Coffee Filter Paper Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global coffee filter paper market are: