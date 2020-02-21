Coding and Marking Systems Market is projected to reach $5,012.6 Million by 2023

Global coding and marking systems market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018-2023, P&S Intelligence

Coding and marking systems market is expected to reach $5,012.6 Million by 2023

The growth of the coding and marking systems market is mainly driven by the growing application of coding and marking systems in food and beverage, and automotive industries.

On the basis of end user, the global coding and marking systems market is segmented into food and beverage, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, chemical, healthcare, and others. Other end users include industries such as cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and consumer packaged goods.

On the basis of technology, the global coding and marking systems market is segmented into continuous inkjet, laser coding and marking, thermal ink jet, drop on demand, print & apply labelers, thermal transfer overprinting, and others. Others include valve jet and hot-melt ink jet technologies. Laser coding and marking technology has been further segmented into direct part marking (DPM) and laser coding.

Food and beverage was the largest segment with an estimated contribution of more than 30.0% in the global coding and marking systems market in 2017. Stringent government regulations regarding product safety and traceability have necessitated the proper labeling of manufacturing date, nutrition facts, ingredients list, and manufacturer details on the primary and secondary packages of food and beverage items. This factor is driving the growth of the coding and marking systems market.

Government norms mandate the printing of batch/code number and other product information on the packaging of various consumer and industrial goods. This in turn compels manufacturers to put codes, labels, and trademarks on primary and secondary packages of manufactured products, which therefore, acts as a growth opportunity for the coding and marking systems market.

