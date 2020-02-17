COCOA & CHOCOLATE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

In this report, the global Cocoa & Chocolate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cocoa & Chocolate in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Cocoa & Chocolate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle SA

Mars

Hershey

Blommer Chocolate Company

FUJI OIL

Puratos

Cémoi

Irca

Foley’s Candies LP

Olam

Kerry Group

Guittard

Ferrero

Ghirardelli

Alpezzi Chocolate

Valrhona

Republica Del Cacao

TCHO

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cocoa

Chocolate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Confectionery

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents

Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Research Report 2018

1 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cocoa & Chocolate

1.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Cocoa

1.2.4 Chocolate

1.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cocoa & Chocolate Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Confectionery

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Cocoa & Chocolate (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Cocoa & Chocolate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cocoa & Chocolate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Cocoa & Chocolate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

