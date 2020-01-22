COCOA & CHOCOLATE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
Cocoa & chocolate are used to provide taste, flavor, and texture to food, in addition to nutritional and functional benefits. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds. The chocolate also masks the unpleasant taste of tablets and encourages its usage for medicinal purposes.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Cocoa & Chocolate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Cargill
Barry Callebaut
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
Cémoi
Irca
Foley’s Candies LP
Olam
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Ghirardelli
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Republica Del Cacao
TCHO
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cocoa
Chocolate
By End-User / Application
Confectionery
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
