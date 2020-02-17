Coating Resins Market Analysis, Predictions by Region, Type and Technology Forecast to 2024 | BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nuplex Industries Limited & Hexion Inc.

Major trend being witnessed in the global coating resins market is the shifting preference toward smart coatings. Materials that possess capabilities to change their properties according to external environmental stimuli, such as temperature and electric field are called smart coatings.

Based on type, the coating resins market is categorized into acrylic, alkyd, vinyl, polyurethane, epoxy, amino, unsaturated polyester resins, and saturated polyester resins. Of these, acrylic category accounted for significant share in the market during the historical period, owing to their high solubility, elasticity, versatility, non-toxicity, and water-resistance properties.

The coating resins market is characterized by the presence of multinational corporations, which have their presence in more than one country.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market are BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nuplex Industries Limited, Hexion Inc., Bayer AG, Allnex Belgium SA/NV, and Arkema Group.

The coating resins market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging nations. These countries are witnessing rapid growth in economy characterized by large scale expansion of construction and manufacturing sectors.

