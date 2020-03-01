Coating Pigments Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2027

The report on coating pigments market conveys details of the coating pigments market behavior over the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. The report on coating pigments market provides a cumulative analysis of the growth course of coating pigments market along with segmental analysis, regional growth trends, and many more related to coating pigments market. Moreover, the report on coating pigments market also pinpoints various trends shaping the coating pigments market landscape and enunciates on opportunities for players of coating pigments market to bank on.

To get a free Sample Copy of Report, Visit @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2402

Role of Color Psychology in Successful Automobile Marketing Necessitates Adoption of Effect Pigments

Color psychology holds prime significance in successful marketing of automobiles, as it helps influences the decisions of potential customers. Visual appearance and color remain the two of most significant factors determining around 85% of product purchases.

Leading automotive giants, in a bid to generate greater consumer interest, are offering products with appealing colors and textures by making use of effect pigments. For example, pearlescent micas and aluminum pigments are used in both liquid as well as powder coatings to produce luster and brilliance, thereby creating a vibrant look. Effect pigments also possess the ability to withstand ravages of weather as well as UV rays, which is further enhancing its demand in case of automotive coating applications.

Sales of High Performance and Specialty Pigments to Benefit from Clamor for Functionality and Efficiency

In the current business ecosystems of highly competitive nature, application requirements have become of utmost importance. In tune with the aforementioned, manufacturers of high-performance and specialty pigments are striving to offer products with superlative attributes, such as enhanced durability, exceptional colour strength, and robust chemical stability, For instance- Pearlescent pigments are being used across multiple applications, ranging from plastics to automotive topcoats, owing to its ability to mimic the inherent luster of natural pearls.

The advent of new-age coating technologies such as waterborne paint, wherein performance of pigments are required to be up-to-the-mark, are likely to push the adoption of high performance and specialty pigments. Furthermore, the competency of high performance and specialty coating pigments to be extremely compatible with diverse applications is another key factor fostering their popularity across various end-use verticals.

To view complete report about Coating Pigments Market, Click @ https://www.factmr.com/report/2402/coating-pigments-market

Attributes Offering Functional Utility Fosters Popularity of Inorganic Coating Pigments over Organic Variants

Inorganic pigments are fundamentally manufactured from mineral compounds comprising of complex metal oxides. The popularity of inorganic coating pigments is increasing amid the end-user marketplace, owing to exceptional color stability and heat resistance offered. Functionality of inorganic pigments offers the convenience to be tailored as per requirement with excellent durability, which is another key factor accentuating its demand. However, potential side-effects related to the use of inorganic coating pigments might dent end-user confidence by a certain level.

The adoption of organic coating pigments remains relatively less, owing to their minimal resistance to heat and susceptibility to eventual fading. Moreover, organic coating pigments are incompetent in terms of mitigating penetration of UV rays and oxygen, which might lead to the disruption of chemical bonds. However, no or minimal side effects associated with its use might be a crucial aspect restoring the end-user confidence.

Coating Pigments Market- Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section in the coating pigments market offers a comprehensive outlook of product offerings, key developments, differential strategies, and primary focus areas of the key players operating in coating pigments market.

AkzoNobel Inc., a leading player in the coating pigments market, completed the acquisition of Xylazel S.A., which the company calls as a part of its transformational strategy to enhance its footprint.

BASF USA, a leading player in the coating pigments market, entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Landa Labs in the year 2017. This partnership was aimed at employment of nano-pigment technology for a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high transparency pigments.

For Further Insights and Segment-Specific Information, Contact a Market Analyst at @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2402

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.