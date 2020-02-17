Coating Additives Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2024 For AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Atlanta AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay & Evonik Industries

The Coating additives market are low-level ingredients that possess specific paint properties such as mildew resistance, de-foaming, and good flow and leveling. Pigments, binders, additives and mixtures are the major elements that enhance the functioning of coating thereby, increasing demand in coating additives market.

The major functions of coating additives include anti-foaming, wetting and dispersion, rheology modification, biocidal and impact modification to overcome surface defects and problems that occur during application of paints or post-drying.

Coating additives are used in automotive, industrial, architectural, wood and furniture industries. They are also used in construction paints to improve the impact resistance, viscosity and surface-effectiveness of substrates.

The key players operating in the global coating additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Atlanta AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Eastman Chemical Company.

