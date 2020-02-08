Coated White Top Testliner Market – In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

Coated white top test liner is predominately made up of recycled fiber based paper, which is coated with color containing pigments. Burst and SCT-CD indices are considered as key strength properties, while they are better indicator of strength performance of a box and flexibility during usage of the corrugated container board than other parameters. Coated white top testliner is used in top and bottom layer, sometimes, starch is added to enhance the strength of the corrugated board.

Optical properties are essential for the coated white top testliner, as the process can affect entire surface area of the testliner. Bursting strength, compression strength, brightness, tensile strength in CD and MD are used to calculate the performance of the box. The top side of coated white top testliner has brighter and smoother surface, which ultimately enhance its appearance and printability.

The global coated white top testliner market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as the paper based packaging is experiencing more demand in the market.

The smoothness and brightness along-with its burst strength property is anticipated to enhance the demand for coated white top testliner. The coated white top testliner is generally made of the recycled paper, improvising the sustainable nature of packaging.

The coated white top testliner is used in various industries such as food & beverages, electronics & electrical, and consumer goods among others. Short fiber pulp and recovered paper of high & medium grades are used to manufacturer top plies of multi-ply coated white top testliner. The raw material availability and cost-effectiveness is anticipated to increase the coated white top testliner market.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56913

Some of the key players in the global coated white top testliner market is as follows: